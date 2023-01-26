Lawmakers, local leaders share thoughts on Whitmer's State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers from around the state are sharing their thoughts on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address.

During her annual address, Whitmer detailed her proposals to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing, like inflation and childcare.

Whitmer also unveiled a proposal calling for pre-kindergarten education for all 4-year-olds in Michigan.

The governor touched on her plans for gun control and public safety and protecting the rights of all Michiganders.

Following the State of the State address, Michigan Republicans released a video response.

Michigan GOP responds to Gov. Whitmer's State of the State address

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt said Republicans are ready to work with the governor to provide Michiganders with immediate tax relief.

“Republicans are ready to work with the governor to provide Michiganders with immediate tax relief right now. And we’ve heard for months how the governor and Democrats want to lower taxes and provide relief for struggling Michigan families. But actions speak louder than words. Time and again, this governor has vetoed bipartisan proposals to provide real relief for those in need. It is good to see some Democrats joining Senate and House Republicans in the call for immediate relief now for all Michigan families and seniors. We hope the governor will realize that she was wrong and finally be a part of bipartisan efforts to deliver that relief. Immediate tax relief for all Michiganders must be a priority in 2023.”

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brink released a statement applauding Whitmer’s remarks.

“The people of Michigan were the true spotlight of Gov. Whitmer’s address tonight. She focused her message on the grit and good nature of the men and women who make the state of our state strong, and because of them, we have so much to be optimistic about as we look to the future. It’s a new era in Michigan’s state government. We now have a majority that is determined to bring real solutions to real people, and I am pleased to lead a chamber that is ready to partner with Gov. Whitmer. We will work with anyone who is willing to get back to the fundamentals of honest, hardworking public service so we can bring meaningful change to Michigan families.”

Republican Senator Mark Huizenga also issued a statement after Whitmer’s speech saying he’d be glad to work across the aisle to help solve problems for people in the state.

“My priority is to help solve the problems facing West Michigan, and I will be glad to work across the aisle to do so. Legislating is a team effort, and I think Republicans like me can offer a valuable perspective to the process. I am committed to bipartisanship and hope the Democratic leadership in the Senate shares this goal.

“The Michigan people expect results. They need us to work together to find common ground on the critical issues affecting their lives and our entire state.

“While we have a historic budget surplus, many families are struggling to afford everyday items, and we must dedicate much of our surplus to providing them with immediate relief and helping build a stronger Michigan.”

House Republican Leader Matt Hall said Whitmer’s remarks were light on details and called them “nothing more than a stump speech.

“The governor delivered nothing more than a stump speech, light on details and void of new ideas to deliver on the priorities of the people of Michigan.



“First and foremost, Michiganders need relief during these difficult economic times that are defined by a rising cost of living. They need the governor to work for immediate, fair tax relief — plans Republicans have put forward. Democrats may be starting to come around to our ideas to provide immediate relief for Michigan workers and fair, timely relief for seniors, and the governor should help us make this relief a reality.



“I’m also disappointed the governor won’t promise the people of Michigan that she will protect the automatic income tax cut headed their way. She should have celebrated this relief for Michigan families in her speech, but she continues refusing to say she won’t try to mess with this tax cut."

The Michigan Alliance for School Opportunity Executive Director Peter Spadafore praised Whitmer’s plans for public education.

“Gov. Whitmer deserves our praise for her commitment to public education. The governor’s plan to deliver preschool for all Michigan families will help jumpstart education for the 110,000 4-year-olds across our state, helping to put them on a path to a brighter future. We are also glad to hear the governor will be boosting her MI Kids Back On Track plan to help improve education outcomes for all Michigan students, especially as we continue to deal with the lingering effects of the pandemic.



“Historic investments from Gov. Whitmer and state lawmakers are helping to ensure our schools have the resources necessary to improve student achievement. Making sure we have the necessary number of educators for our classrooms around the state is critical to helping our students succeed. We look forward to working with the governor and legislature on helping address the teacher shortage that impacts every Michigan community.



“With continued strong investments in our students and teachers, we can achieve the educational outcomes Michigan students deserve. We look forward to working with Michigan’s leaders in the year ahead to help make our schools even better for our students.”





Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement supporting Whitmer’s call for gun-safe policies.

“I applaud Governor Whitmer for her commitment to shepherding reasonable gun legislation into state law. These policies are proven to stem gun violence and prevent unnecessary firearm-related injuries and deaths. The public understands these common-sense policies are long overdue and will go a long way towards creating safer communities. I look forward to working with Governor Whitmer and the legislature to provide the Michigan Department of Attorney General and law enforcement agencies across the state with the ability to better protect all Michigan residents."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube