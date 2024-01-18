Former Congressman Justin Amash considering run for U.S. Senate

Watch Now
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 11:52:01-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who became the first Libertarian party member to serve in Congress is pondering a return to Washington.

Justin Amash announced he is forming an exploratory committee to look at a potential run for U.S. Senate. Amash posted the announcement on X Thursday, January 18.

The 43-year-old served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2021, representing Michigan's 3rd District which then covered half of Kent County along with Montcalm, Ionia, Berry, Calhoun and others.

Amash became known in Washington for his independent thinking. He often clashed with GOP leadership, including President Donald Trump when he took office in 2017. Amash announced his independence from the Republican Party on July 4, 2019.

He served as an independent in the House for roughly ten months before joining the Libertarian Party in April 2020. Amash announced he would not seek re-election later that year.

Now the 43-year-old could join a crowded field of candidates to replace retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow.

On the Republican side fellow former Congressmen Peter Meijer and Mike Rogers have their hats in the ring, as does ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig. In all 12 Republicans have announced campaigns. Democrats currently have 5 announced candidates, including current Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

If Amash decides to campaign for a seat in the U.S. Senate, he indicated he would run as a Republican.

