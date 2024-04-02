Watch Now
Dueling billboards support, criticize Trump on border problem

Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 16:18:04-04

(WXMI) — Dueling political billboards appeared on Michigan highways Tuesday, showing both support and criticism for former President Trump.

A billboard by MAGA Michigan PAC in support of Trump’s message reads:

“Support a strong border... Oppose sanctuary status in Kent County... And no more illegal immigrant murders in our backyard."

That billboard was put up just outside Grand Rapids.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee raised three billboards — one near Coopersville, one near Wayland and one in Comstock Park — blaming the border problem on Trump, asserting he and “MAGA Republicans” shot down a bipartisan deal to resolve the border problem.

