'He did not'; Ruby Garcia's family says Trump did not speak with them about young woman's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sister of Ruby Garcia says former President Donald Trump did not speak with her family about the 25 year old’s death.

Trump visited Grand Rapids on Tuesday to discuss the “border bloodbath”.

During his speech, Trump claimed he spoke to Garcia’s loved ones.

Garcia was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the shoulder of US-131 in Grand Rapids last month.

READ MORE: 'Taken too soon': Family identifies woman found dead on US-131

According to Michigan State Police, her boyfriend, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a native of Mexico in the United States illegally, killed her.

READ MORE: Docs: Suspect admits to shooting woman, leaving her on US-131

“Ruby's loved ones and community are left grieving for this incredible young woman,” said Trump. “They said she had just this most contagious laughter and when she walked into a room, she lit up that room - and I've heard that from so many people. I spoke to some of her family.”

After Trump’s remarks, FOX17 contacted Garcia’s sister, Mavi, to verify their family spoke with the former president. She disputed his statement.

“No, he did not speak with us,” said Mavi in a text message.

Garcia declined to comment further about Trump's visit.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube