West Michigan man gains social media popularity for cleaning up his community, spreading goodwill

A West Michigan man has created quite a following on social media because of his work cleaning up his community. And he's doing it at no cost to the people he's helping.

It's why Erik Reed is the FOX 17 Pay It Forward Person of the Month with Lake Michigan Credit Union.

You may have seen Erik around town.

Maybe not your town, but he’s hard to miss no matter where you are.

He has 400,000 followers across his social media platforms but says his videos reach 40 million people a month.

And it's for good reason, he’s doing good in his community.

His segment “Outdoors with Erik” follows him and the sounds of his landscaping equipment.

It started as a way to clean up his community

“I wonder if I can mow a few yards? I was over in Battle Creek and noticed that the Royal funeral home in Battle Creek was really overgrown,” explained Erik.

But as he transformed each place he worked; his mission transformed into spreading goodwill: Finding unsuspecting homeowners who don't have the means to mow their yard themselves.

He has help, mainly with his son Landon. He's behind the camera mostly but does put in yard work. He's in it for more than just helping the community.

“It’s time we can spend together, and it’s fun when I power wash because the mud flies up on me,” said Landon.

Erik is passing on values that his mother instilled in him.

“I never knew that she struggled until I got older, and I’ve seen the struggle that she went through and said, ‘You know, she always tried to help other people, but she was going beyond her means and… Someday, I just want to give back to the community,’” Erik explained.

And he does it all at no cost.

“You hear people who are on Social Security and they’re living paycheck to paycheck and they’re literally with their last $100. They just want you to mow their yard. You use your money for bills, let me take care of your yard,” said Erik.

While he may refuse money from the people he helps, we’re here to help him continue giving back.

Erik had multiple nominations and was selected as the FOX 17 Pay It Forward Person of the Month.

“I did not expect this, thank you, thank you. I will be taking that and putting it back into our business with equipment supplies and fuel, and I just appreciate it. Thanks, I don’t know what to say,” said Erik when FOX 17 delivered the news he was the Pay It Forward Person of the Month.

Lawncare is certainly slowing down for the season, but Erik said he has a snow blower on the way.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay It Forward Person of the Month, Erik will receive $550.

Know someone who should be our next Pay It Forward Person of the Month? Nominate them here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube