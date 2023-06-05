Norton Shores woman organizes yard sale for friend fighting cancer

NORTON SHORES, Mich — Amanda Hanis is rallying her neighbors to raise money for a longtime friend fighting cancer.

Hanis started a yard sale outside her home as a fundraiser for her friend of 20 years, Becca Moore.

"I'm selling whatever I can, I don't need it. I've got enough stuff," she explained. "I would rather help Becca right now and keep her spirits up and keep her fighting.

According to a GoFundMe page started by Hanis, the 38-year-old mother of five from Muskegon now lives in Rothbury and is fighting stage four cervical cancer.

"We're hoping she beats the odds," Hanis told FOX 17 News. "The ultimate goal is just to help her, no matter how long the time she is here just to live her best life, make sure her bills are paid, make sure she has transportation back and forth to treatments and make sure, you know, that if she doesn't beat it, that we there's not going to be a financial burden she has to worry about along the way."

Courtesy: Amanda Hanis Moore with some of her children.

Hanis has also started a 50/50 raffle and can drive.

So far, more than one thousand dollars has been raised between the yard sale and online fundraiser.

Hanis hopes some of the money can also help Moore make memories with her family.

"She's got a bucket list of things and they're simple things, there are things that like people do all the time, like going to Cedar Point with their kids, like, I want to make that happen. I want to put her on a plane, I want to see her jump out of a plane and just live her life to the fullest right now and keep fighting and have a reason to fight."

Moore told FOX 17 she received the devastating diagnosis two weeks ago and now has to undergo five weeks of radiation.

Hanis said supporting her friend is the least she can do.

"Becca is somebody that you can count on. She is literally one of the people, you know, the saying people say they'll give the shirt on their back? Becca is an amazing human being...She loves her kids. She loves life. She's good to all of the people in her world. She's got a great smile. She's beautiful. She's a fighter."

The yard sale is happening at 1807 Bonneville Drive all this week.

Hanis said community members have also been dropping off donations.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

