Muskegon woman raising thousands for breast cancer research

MUSKEGON, Mich. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Linda Porter is doing what she can to help fund a cure.

For the third year in a row, Porter took part in a breast cancer awareness event this month called Pledge the Pink.

The three-day, 30-mile-long walk raises money for various charities.

Porter, who fundraises year round, was able to bring in more than $11,000 dollars in 2021.

"To ask people for money is extremely hard, so I usually ask for donations for garage sales and pop cans and things like that," Porter told FOX 17 News. "Tons of people donate everything. I'm so blessed and honored by all the donations I get... And then now the local dispensaries have stepped up and helped me with the donations. They've given well over half of what I've earned this year and it's been awesome."

The majority of the money raised will stay close to home, helping people battling cancer in Muskegon.

"If you raise anything over $5,000 dollars, 75% can stay here," Porter explained. "75% of the $11,000 thousand dollars raised stays at Mercy Comprehensive Breast Center here in Muskegon."

Porter started giving back with the "Avon 39 Walk to End Breast Cancer." When that event ended, she eventually found Pledge the Pink.

Over the years, she has raised more than $20,000 dollars.

"I don't ever plan on quitting," she said. "Every time I think I want to quit because it's overwhelming... then someone else comes up to me and tells me their story. And it motivates me to keep going. So when we find the cure, then I can quit."

Porter is also known for taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Porter is receiving a $550 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month?

