Pay it Forward Spotlight Award: Louise O’Donnell with Red Cross of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Chapter of the Red Cross needs volunteers. That was made clear to us by this month's Pay It Forward Spotlight Award, which focused on healthcare.

If Louise O’Donnell could have it her way, she'd continue working behind the scenes with the focus strictly on the Red Cross.

However, her impact on the organization and the communities she serves is clear and deserves recognition.

But we had to promise her, we'd include her message!

Louise has worn quite a few hats for the Red Cross while volunteering with them over the last five years.

"O.K., I have three different jobs," Louise told FOX 17

She's the disaster health services lead for West Michigan, the mass casualty incident and family resource center deputy lead for the whole state, and the disaster action team supervisor.

FOX 17

She'd likely keep her plate full - no matter what.

But she says the numerous job titles are reflective of the critical need for more volunteers.

Sandy Shellenbarger is the deputy disaster program manager and points out that not all volunteer work is the disaster relief you see on the news. It also includes everything from smoke alarm installations to disaster preparedness classes.

"We're just having a hard time finding enough people to fill those roles. Plus, keeping our little offices going, too," said Sandy.

But there's something keeping volunteers like Sandy and Louise coming back.

"That I can help people on their journey or start to give them some direction. And to help them navigate our complicated healthcare system," explained Louise.

Louise will tell you she's not unique, but it's clear how valuable she is.

"She's always willing to go. She's right there helping people from the basic level right up through her health services. I've seen her find ways of helping people that I didn't even think were possible. I mean, she is truly amazing," Sandy told FOX 17.

FOX 17

She buried her head as we read of her Pay It Forward Spotlight Award nomination which said she's an encouragement to all she meets, showing true empathy and care.

“But if there's one message that I want to relay is that everybody has, I believe, the moral obligation to help others," said Louise. "And I truly believe that if all of us would give what we are capable of giving, our world would be a much better place and we wouldn't be having so much strife everywhere."

Every month we honor a different category in our Pay It Forward Spotlight series.

In November we'll select a first responder. If you'd like to nominate someone, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube