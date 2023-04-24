Healthcare Professional Spotlight: Kent County VA nurse Susan Castro

WYOMING, Mich. — For more than a decade, our Pay It Forward series has made a mark on West Michigan, honoring those who give of themselves and ask nothing in return.

This year it's expanding, adding the Pay It Forward Spotlight Award.

It's our chance to recognize people who have made helping others their life's work.

This month we're honoring a healthcare professional.

Our first winner is Susan Castro, a VA nurse in Kent County.

"During COVID, it has been difficult just because of the limits on what we can do with the veterans in the beginning,” said Castro.

Castro is a licensed nurse at the Wyoming VA.

She's part of a group of four who care for a panel of patients that includes anywhere from 800 – 1,600 veterans.

"There's a lot of veterans that need care," Castro said. "And we see a lot of patients, so you have to really be pretty flexible."

Many times, that means working through lunch or staying late.

And the worker shortage across the country hasn't made things any easier.

"As a manager, it's very difficult because you see your staff struggling because we are short-staffed and during the pandemic," said Kirsten Sammons, asst. nurse manager at the Wyoming Va. "So, it's just it's difficult to see them like struggling to do the best that they can for the patients."

Sammons has worked with Susan for six years.

Castro consistently represents the best of those in her field and her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Sammons uses the word enlightening to describe her teammate.

"Because Susan is incredible," Sammons explained. "She is a fantastic nurse, she takes excellent care of her patients, she pays a lot of attention to detail and is just very caring."

Susan was awarded the 2022 Nurse of the Year for her area VA.

And it's for all these reasons that Susan Castro is FOX 17's first winner of our Pay It Forward expansion.

Susan is humble. To her, it's her job. But it's one she does well, no matter what the world around her throws her way.

"I know that I do a good job every day. I don't really need a daily attaboy, but it is nice that other people around me, you know, I think they acknowledge that I work hard. And they respect me for that," said Susan.

The Spotlight Award will be a monthly feature.

For May, we will recognize a first responder.

