Founder of 'Maggie's Flowers' graduates, plans to continue giving back

DORR, Mich. — A big milestone Wednesday night for a teen who's been giving back to her community since she was very little.

Maggie Hartman, of Maggie's Flowers, has spent more than a decade selling her flowers to raise money for Christmas gifts for children in need.

FOX 17 checked in with Hartman ahead of her graduation from Zeeland West High School to see if she plans to continue to pay it forward as she prepares for college.

Hartman was six years old when she started a flower stand outside her home.

Now, the teen has five flower stands across West Michigan.

"Flowers just bring joy. And I feel like if you know, the flowers bring joy, and the Christmas presents bring joy. It just is such a joyful experience," Hartman said. "I feel like it's just such a special thing to be able to make people's day better every step of the way."

Over the years, Hartman estimates she's been able to buy and donate more than 10,000 Christmas gifts.

"Every year, it just encourages me to keep wanting to do it and do more," she explained. "I've given more gifts than the year before every single year. And I just keep giving more gifts because it's just, it just is so special for me."

Hartman had already begun planting for the season as she prepared for graduation.

After spending the past two years dual-enrolled at Hope College, she plans to attend Hope full-time in the Fall to study education and become a teacher.

"Everything that she's ever set her mind to she has accomplished, in the garden, in the classroom," said Jil Hartman, Maggie's mom. "It's been an amazing ride. We never thought when she first started the flowers or that wanting to give, we could never have imagined where this would have led us. It's been an incredible journey, we're so thankful to be a part of it. We truly are as blessed as the people that we help."

The Zeeland West senior graduated with special recognition for being a part of the National Honor Society and having the most volunteer hours.

She plans to continue Maggie's Flowers as she grows into the next chapter in life.

"At this point, I've pretty much done this all my life at this point. And since I'm going to become a teacher, I'll have summers off, mostly, so that can continue and I'm just planning to keep it going forever hopefully," she said.

Hartman plans to roll out a new flower subscription service this year.

You can check out her flower stands at the following locations:

Home: 4564 32nd St., Dorr

5519 36th St., Hudsonville

549 E. Main, Zeeland

The Found Cottage 2460 Chicago Dr., Hudsonville

The Sassy Olive 125 Locust St., Allegan MI

You can also learn more about Maggie's Flowers on Facebook, Instagram and website.