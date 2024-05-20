'There's not anybody more deserving': Otsego firefighter named PIF Spotlight award winner

OTSEGO, Mich. — Very often in our news coverage, first responders are that last people who want to talk on camera. It's even less so if it's about themselves.

More often than not though, they deserve recognition for their work in the community.

Among all of our Pay it Forward Spotlight Award winners, there's one constant: getting an award is not why they do it.

The same can be said for Tommy Dyke, a paid on-call firefighter in Otsego.

"There's not anybody more deserving than Tommy," said Michael Bush, the Assistant Chief for Otsego.

"He's a very hard worker. Somebody who's not going to talk about himself," added Brad Misner, Director of Police and Fire. "It's really cool that somebody nominated him."

In fact, Dyke received more legitimate nominations than most.

When asked why he does it, Dyke said, "Just to give back to the community. {l} always been wanting to just help out."

Dyke has been with Otsego for about three years but he's been around for a while longer. He and his wife Katelynn would host appreciation cookouts for the team before he was even on the team.

Now that he's here, he's made his mark, described as one of the guys who will drop what he's doing no matter what to lend a helping hand.

Bush used "humble," as one word to describe Dyke.

Dyke says he just enjoys being around this world and it's clear this world is better for it. Even if you can't get him to say so.

Dyke has received three life-saving awards but wanted to make clear that so have other members of the department.

Next month's Spotlight will focus on veterans.

If you know of a veteran, a healthcare professional, or a first responder who should have a spotlight on them, let us know by nominating them in the Pay it Forward section of our website.

