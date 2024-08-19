Pay It Forward Spotlight Award: GRFD La Grave Engine 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When FOX 17 shines its Pay it Forward Spotlight Award, it typically focuses on one individual who has made giving back their life's work. The August award is unique as one Grand Rapids family is thanking their fire department for its response when they needed them the most.

"I knew how bad a condition he really was [in] and it was something that was expected," said Pat Burton, recalling the day he had to call 911 when his brother, Bob, died right in front of him. "I noticed that he had taken his last breath."

He says the Grand Rapids Fire Department was first on scene no more than two minutes later.

Last week he had the opportunity not many people are fortunate enough to have: a chance to thank the first responders who saved his brother's life.

"He wasn't breathing and he didn't have a pulse," explained Lt. Daniel Weatherwax. "Some would say yes, that he was dead."

Lieutenant Weatherwax and the crew from La Grave Station responded that evening on July 1.

"We've got a pretty good system when it comes to CPR, and we're good at it," Lieutenant Weatherwax remarked.

Pat saw those actions firsthand.

"What a fantastic thing it was to see. I mean, it was a fluid movement. They all moved together," Pat shared. "You can't believe just the incredible work these men and women did."

Each one of them had a literal hand in saving his brother's life, performing CPR for 10 minutes.

"They brought him back to life, which I've since understood from these fine men that that's a hard thing to do nowadays."

Lieutenant Weatherwax, a 14-year member of GRFD, says it's rare for people to survive these situations and often if they do, they don't live long enough to leave the hospital.

He said, "The large majority of times we're doing CPR, that person isn't going to make it back." Lieutenant Weatherwax added that the sooner you start CPR, the chance of bringing that person back is exponentially greater.

That's exactly what Pat's brother may get to do though, still recovering a month and a half later from end-stage COPD.

"He's alive right now," Pat said. "He'll maybe be coming home next week."

That's why Pat nominated the crew for FOX 17's Pay it Forward Spotlight Award.

