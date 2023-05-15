First Responder Spotlight: Retired law enforcement officer Dan Mills

PORTAGE, Mich. — FOX 17 wants to put the spotlight on people who have made Pay It Forward their life's work.

This month's Pay It Forward Spotlight Award winner is retired law enforcement officer Dan Mills.

Forty years in law enforcement can take its toll on a person but through it all, those who know Dan Mills the best use the word optimistic to describe him.

"Life's just too short. I just, it's too short not to be happy," said Dan.

A life of law enforcement came to an end in October for Dan, retiring as the deputy director of the Portage Department of Public Safety.

We met Dan at Aquinas College because it's a special place for him and his family. It's where he went to school and met his wife, Theresa, his daughter now works there, and it inspired his life's work.

"So, actually started right here as a student guard. And this is where I decided to become a police officer," Dan told us.

He would spend the majority of his career with Grand Rapids Police Department - a lot of it on patrol.

It caused many sleepless nights, but Theresa knew how important his work was and how important Dan was to the work.

“When someone is called to do something, it is my belief, especially as his partner, that I am supposed to support that," said Theresa.

Looking back, Dan recognizes his own impact.

"I was part of a complete cultural change in Portage, the police department and was excellent. It's even. It's outstanding right now," said Dan.

The FOX 17 Spotlight Award recognizes people who make paying it forward their life's work.

"When I read the description, it just seemed like this had Dan's name written all over it," explained Theresa. "That which he loves, that which he embraces, permeates into everything that he does."

Sister Mary Ann Barrett, Dominican Sister/alumni engagement at Aquinas College said, "It is a wonderful blessing for him to be recognized for some of the wonderful things he has done in his life."

Sister Mary Ann Barrett was the director of campus ministry when Dan and his wife Theresa were students and Aquinas. As alumni, they still work closely.

"40-50 years, and they have continued to support Aquinas College and students," said Barrett.

As happy as Dan was to talk about his life in law enforcement, his eyes lit up the most when sharing about his volunteer work.

"I was a volunteer coach for lacrosse at Rockford High School, Central High School, Vicksburg High School," Dan told FOX 17. "I had the best time, I helped second-graders learn to read and help kids with their science projects and programming. And yeah, it was a real blessing to be there."

It's for all these reasons Dan Mills is this month's Pay It Forward Spotlight Award recipient.

"It's absolutely humbling to be to receive this honor. I can't thank you enough," said Dan.

Dan told FOX 17 he's looking forward to traveling. They actually left for Slovenia right after we talked to them and they have eight states they haven't been to.

It's clear he deserves retirement and this award.

If you know a first responder, healthcare professional, or veteran who deserves to be highlighted, nominate them for a FOX 17 Pay It Forward Spotlight Award.

Know someone who should be our next Pay It Forward Person of the Month? Nominate them here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube