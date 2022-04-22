DC Strong teams up with Kids Adventure Games for major fundraiser

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Plainwell nonprofit DC Strong is teaming up with Kids Adventure Games to bring the "toughest kids adventure race on the planet" to Marshall, Michigan.

DC Strong President Larry Gonzalez said 80% of the proceeds from the event will go to the charity.

"It was natural. You know, we're helping kids fight cancer; they're helping kids go out and just embrace being a kid," said Gonzalez. "It's super exciting, because there's so much possibility here."

The event, set for May 21–22, will take place at Eaton Corporation's private vehicle-testing facility, called "The Proving Grounds."

"We're talking 640-plus acres for us to play around with," he said. "It has all kinds of just, like, crazy inclines. Every type of terrain you can imagine, and so much more. Woods, you know, ponds, everything. And, so the cool thing is, like, with these races, they're never the same."

Helene Matisse, the CEO and founder of Kids Adventure Games, said kids will test their limits, facing obstacles like mud pits, ropes and even a huge Slip 'N Slide.

"We're a little different from regular obstacle course racing in that they do have checkpoints; they do have to follow a certain route, and they have a map with them that gets stamped at each checkpoint," explained Matisse.

Matisse said the event is open to kids ages 6 to 14, who typically compete in teams of two.

So far, families from four different states have registered for the event.

DC Strong has helped nearly 200 kids and operates in 30 states across the country.

The nonprofit provides wish granting and custom care packages to kids battling cancer.

"We stick with each family through their entire battle. So throughout treatment and beyond," he told FOX 17 News.

A decade after being created, Gonzalez is excited to further grow their mission after this fundraiser.

"Just the fact that all of this excitement, all this, like, you know, activity is going to happen, and it's going to benefit kids and hospitals. I just think that's so cool. And it makes it that much more special," he said.

To learn more, or register for the event, click here.

To learn more about DC Strong, visit the website or Facebook page.

