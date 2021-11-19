Bethesda Farm is haven for adults with special needs

ALLENDALE, Mich — A hobby farm in Ottawa County is helping adults with special needs.

Marcia Evans said faith led her and her husband to buy the property and open their doors to create Bethesda Farm.

The day camp program helps adults with different abilities; providing enriching activities like cooking, quilting, bible study and bingo.

"Bethesda means 'house of mercy', and we felt that that was very fitting," said Evans. "I've always... had a big heart for folks that really needed a little extra help."

The nonprofit, which began in 2015, currently helps 15 adults.

"There's not a whole lot for folks that are over 26, and you're an adult a whole lot longer than you are a kid," said Evans. "It's just so needed."

Evans, a former teacher at Jenison Public Schools, who also worked with adults with special needs through Harbor House Ministries, said the cause is near and dear to her heart.

"We learn from them. They're so caring and they're excited to do things," she said. "I'm just grateful that I have this opportunity to give others opportunity."

Evans said there is currently a waiting list for Bethesda Farm, but more volunteers are needed.

To learn more, visit Bethesda Farm's website here.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Evans is receiving a $550 prize.

