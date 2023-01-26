2022 Pay it Forward Person of the Year announced at annual gala

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Year is... John Redmond!

Redmond was featured in February 2022 for his decades of service on the Paw Paw Quick Response Team as a volunteer first responder.

The annual FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala was held Thursday afternoon at Frederik Meijer Gardens, honoring all of the 2022 monthly winners.

As the Person of the Year, Redmond is receiving a $5,000 check from Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Redmond, who was unable to attend the event, tells FOX 17 that he plans to use some of the prize money to take a vacation with his wife.

FOX 17 Richardson accepting Redmond's award, pictured here with Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott and FOX 17 anchors Janice Allen and Josh Berry.

Former Paw Paw Fire Chief Kirk Richardson accepted the award on Redmond's behalf.

