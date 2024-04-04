Watch Now
Not a scam: Saginaw Co woman surprised by $227K+ lotto win

FOX 17 // Chris Bovia
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 10:53:31-04

It had all the hallmarks of a scam—an email that went straight to junk mail, a voicemail from an unrecognized number, and being randomly selected to win a large sum of cash.

A Saginaw County woman was ready to hit delete but is glad she decided to double-check.

After listening to the voicemail, she called the Michigan Lottery office directly and confirmed the unbelievable news. She was eligible and truly had been selected for their BIG CA$H Second Change Jackpot—winning $227,383.

“I can’t describe how much of a relief it is to win,” said the player. “This prize couldn’t have come at a better time and is going to change my life!”

Select online instant games from the Michigan Lottery fund a second-chance progressive jackpot drawing.

Players of those games earn one entry for every $0.50 wagered playing the eligible games. One winner is selected from all entries for that month and the jackpot resets at $5,000 for the next drawing.

Here’s a breakdown of the last year of progressive jackpot totals:
• February 2024 - $227,383
• January 2024 - $257,631
• December 2023 - $260,975
• November 2023 - $287,648
• October 2023 - $342,747
• September 2023 - $416,322
• August 2023 - $729,743
• July 2023 - $573,617
• June 2023 - $519,212
• May 2023 - $559,200
• April 2023 - $538,958
• March 2023 - $625,162

Understandably, the winner of the most recent drawing is remaining anonymous.

