New discrimination charges to be announced against GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights tells us new charges are being filed against the Grand Rapid Police Department.

The charges stem from different complaints registered with the MDCR and will be in addition to those filed in July.

MDCR's Executive Director John E. Johnson, Jr. and Director of Enforcement Marcelina Trevino will share details via a live virtual press conference Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

