GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is scheduled to formally announce discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

This comes after the department claimed it is looking into 28 discrimination complaints involving GRPD.

The Civil Rights Department held the conference at the Delta Hotels by Marriott at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Watch the news conference here:

Michigan Dept. of Civil Rights announces discrimination charges against GRPD

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube