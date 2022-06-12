Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska elections officials have released initial vote counts in the special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat.

The tally released included 108,729 votes. Initial results showed Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin with 29.8% of the votes counted so far. Republican Nick Begich has 19.3%; independent Al Gross has 12.5%, and Democrat Mary Peltola has 7.5%. Republican Tara Sweeney had 5.3%.

The election was conducted primarily by mail, and elections officials plan several days of ballot counts. The top four candidates will advance to an August special election. The Associated Press has not declared any winners in the special primary.