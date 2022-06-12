Watch
Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

Mark Thiesssen/AP
FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin addresses supporters at the opening of her new campaign headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Voters are whittling down the list of 48 candidates running for Alaska's only U.S. House seat, with the top four vote-getters in a special primary on Saturday, June 11, advancing to an August special election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen,File)
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jun 12, 2022
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska elections officials have released initial vote counts in the special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat.

The tally released included 108,729 votes. Initial results showed Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin with 29.8% of the votes counted so far. Republican Nick Begich has 19.3%; independent Al Gross has 12.5%, and Democrat Mary Peltola has 7.5%. Republican Tara Sweeney had 5.3%.

The election was conducted primarily by mail, and elections officials plan several days of ballot counts. The top four candidates will advance to an August special election. The Associated Press has not declared any winners in the special primary.

