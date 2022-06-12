Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Republican candidates who have have made false or misleading claims about voting are running in Tuesday's primary to become the top election official in Nevada, a perennial presidential battleground state.

There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud or manipulation of voting machines.

Nevada’s current top election official, a Republican, has said repeatedly that she found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Term limits bar her from seeking re-election.

Election experts say candidates who repeat falsehoods and misinformation could pose a danger if they get in a position to oversee elections.