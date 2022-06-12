Watch
Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

John Locher/AP
FILE - Jim Marchant attends a Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Of the seven Republicans running to oversee elections in this political battleground state, Marchant stands out for his full-throated embrace of conspiracy theories and lies about the 2020 election and his promises to toss out voting machines. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 2:07 AM, Jun 12, 2022
RENO, Nevada (AP) — Republican candidates who have have made false or misleading claims about voting are running in Tuesday's primary to become the top election official in Nevada, a perennial presidential battleground state.

There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud or manipulation of voting machines.

Nevada’s current top election official, a Republican, has said repeatedly that she found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Term limits bar her from seeking re-election.

Election experts say candidates who repeat falsehoods and misinformation could pose a danger if they get in a position to oversee elections.

