Biden to issue first address to Congress as president

WXMI — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time in his presidency Wednesday night amid an ongoing pandemic and efforts to vaccinate Americans.

The pandemic and the administration’s response are expected to be the focal point of Biden’s address, which will be both a referendum on his first 100 days in office and a layout of his key future policies.

Included in that is his $2 trillion infrastructure plan which has been met with resistance from Republican members of Congress for its hefty price tag.

Biden will also likely address his roughly $1 trillion plan on childcare and education, immigration surges at the southern border and recent mass shootings and police killings.

Coverage begins at 9 p.m. on FOX17.

