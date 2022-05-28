Watch
2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat in Georgia

Tom Williams/AP
FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Herschel Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Warnock in November. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 28, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia still struggles with its history of slavery, segregation and racial injustice, but voters in the Deep South state have for the first time selected two Black candidates to represent the major parties in a U.S. Senate race. And it's Black voters who could prove decisive to the election outcome in November.

Football legend Herschel Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock after both men handily defeated primary challengers last week.

Black candidates from the two parties have competed for Senate at other times in the recent past in other states, but the contest between Walker and Warnock is expected to be significantly more intense.

