Officials release update on Arizona crash that killed Grand Rapids native, family

TONOPAH, Ariz. — Authorities in Arizona have released an update to a crash near Tonopah that resulted in the death of a Grand Rapids native and her family last week, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

READ MORE: Family: Grand Rapids native and children die in Arizona tractor-trailer crash

We’re told two passenger vehicles were traveling west on I-10 when both cars ventured past the median, which authorities say is a “No U-turn” zone, to turn east.

That’s when both vehicles were struck by a tractor-trailer, killing all occupants in one vehicle and seriously injuring five people in the other, AZDPS explains.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Maricopa County Jail following her discharge from the hospital, officials say, identifying her as 35-year-old Iyona Holton.

We’re told Holton was jailed on charges relating to four counts of aggravated assault, one count of dangerous drugs possession and one count of drug paraphernalia possession.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube