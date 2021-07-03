Family: Grand Rapids native and children die in Arizona tractor-trailer crash

TONOPAH, Ariz. — Five people are dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles in Arizona Friday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Family of the deceased victims says they were all originally from Grand Rapids.

We’re told a tractor-trailer was driving east when it rear-ended a Nissan Altima occupied by five people, splitting the vehicle in half.

Everyone inside the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, AZDPS tells us.

After the impact, the tractor-trailer kept traveling east and struck an SUV, which also contained five people, authorities explain.

The SUV’s occupants were all reportedly transported to various hospitals in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

The deceased victims' family have created a GoFundMe page to help bring their loved ones back home.

