Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Mired in collapse, Lebanese vote for new parliament

Lebanon Elections
Hussein Malla/AP
People line up to vote during parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Lebanon Elections
Posted at 7:48 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 07:48:45-04

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese voted for a new parliament against the backdrop of an economic meltdown that is transforming the country and low expectations that the voting would significantly alter the political landscape

A new crop of candidates from the 2019 protest movement is running against the country’s entrenched ruling class that is blamed for the collapse, hoping to unseat them. But they are divided and lack the money, experience and other advantages held by traditional political rulers.

People began casting their ballots shortly after the polls opened under the watchful eye of security forces that have fanned out across the country. Sunday’s vote is the first since Lebanon’s implosion started in October 2019.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News