GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage

David Zalubowski/AP
Rebecca Heinrich, director of the Mothers' Milk Bank, loads frozen milk donated by lactating mothers from plastic bags into bottles for distribution to babies Friday, May 13, 2022, at the foundation's headquarters in Arvada, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Baby Formula Shortage
Posted at 1:23 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 01:23:28-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is quickly becoming the GOP's latest election-year attack on President Joe Biden.

Ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall is why mothers needing formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves across the country but republicans are seeking to lay the blame at the feet of an unpopular president heading into the midterm elections.

Biden says there's “nothing more urgent we’re working on" and has pushed back on criticism that his administration's response has been lacking.

