GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is quickly becoming the GOP's latest election-year attack on President Joe Biden.

Ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall is why mothers needing formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves across the country but republicans are seeking to lay the blame at the feet of an unpopular president heading into the midterm elections.

Biden says there's “nothing more urgent we’re working on" and has pushed back on criticism that his administration's response has been lacking.