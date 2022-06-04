Watch
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons

This undated photo provided by the family via Houston Northwest Church shows Mark Collins. Collins was one of the people authorities believe was killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Houston Northwest Church via AP)
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jun 04, 2022
HOUSTON (AP) — Residents of the small Texas town of Centerville remained vigilant for three weeks while authorities searched for a murderer who escaped a prison bus and stabbed and wounded the driver last month near their rural community.

The search for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez ended late Thursday night when he was killed in a shootout with officers about 220 miles away in Atascosa County, south of San Antonio. But just hours earlier, authorities discovered that Lopez had killed a man and his four grandsons at their ranch near Centerville.

Family members and residents of the small community say they are devastated by the killings. Lopez had a long violent history that included killing for Mexican drug cartels.

