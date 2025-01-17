Doctor urges caution after FDA approves Zyn nicotine pouches

(WXMI) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the sale of Zyn nicotine pouches as a way to help smokers kick the habit.

Ten flavors were given the green light, including menthol, mint and coffee.

It’s the first time federal regulators have authorized the pouches, which are making waves in the U.S. tobacco market.

FOX 17 spoke with a doctor who says smoking is the number one cause of preventable deaths in Michigan and the country. It’s why, she says, the FDA is seeking alternative options for smokers.

“They are not saying that nicotine pouches are safe in by approving them,” says Dr. Brittany Tayler, MD. “They are saying that they are safer than cigarettes and other typical combustible tobacco products. You're thinking cigars, cigarillos, hookah, those sorts of things, and then nicotine … just are safer than those products, but not safe themselves."

Dr. Tayler explains all products with nicotine have negative effects such as heart attacks, strokes and cancer.

The FDA’s approval of Zyn pouches has a catch: the pouches will be monitored to determine if more young people are using them. The FDA may reevaluate its approval if that ends up being the case. In the end, the idea is to help smokers, not expose others to nicotine for the first time.

