Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

FILE - Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021. Supreme Court justices have long prized confidentiality. It's one of the reasons the leak of a draft opinion in a major abortion case last week was so shocking. But it's not just the justices' work on opinions that they understandably like to keep under wraps. The justices are also ultimately the gatekeepers to information about their travel, speaking engagements and health issues. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 2:04 AM, May 14, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month.

That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust.

Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

