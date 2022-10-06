BISSELL: 120+ homeless cats and dogs successfully transported out of Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation has announced more than 120 pets that were left homeless by Hurricane Ian last week have been successfully transported to its partners on the north side of the country.

We’re told the cats and dogs made the trip out of Naples on Wednesday to Ohio, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts and Canada. This comes a day after 40 cats were flown to Tennessee, the nonprofit adds.

BISSELL says they funded and coordinated the effort, which is considered the single largest pet transport out of Naples since last week’s storm.

“Shelters are full across the country, and we are grateful for the organizations making room for Florida shelter pets during this difficult time,” says Founder Cathy Bissell. “The BISSELL Pet Foundation team is honored to have the support of these shelters and rescues as they receive pets from this transport. Together, we are providing much needed relief for the shelters throughout the impacted areas and saving lives.”

Erik Kellar/Erik Kellar Photography/BISSELL Pet Foundation The Humane Society of Naples and Bissell Pet Foundation prepare rescued animals to be airlifted from Hurricane Ian to be relocated to other areas of the United States of America in Naples, Fl. Wednesday Ocotober 5th 2022. Erik Kellar Photographer

BISSELL says it has worked nonstop to arrange transport and address the needs of pets displaced by Hurricane Ian alongside Code 3 Associates, helping more than 250 cats and dogs since Hurricane Ian hit.

