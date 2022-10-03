BISSELL to help transport 100+ pets affected by Hurricane Ian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BISSELL Pet Foundation is working to help animals affected by Hurricane Ian.

The nonprofit says it is funding efforts to transport more than 100 homeless pets to New York this Tuesday.

“Shelters are full across the county, but we are grateful for the organizations making room for Florida shelter pets during this difficult time,” says Founder Cathy Bissell. “The BISSELL Pet Foundation team is honored to have the support of these shelters and rescues as they take in pets on this transport. Together, we are providing much needed relief for the shelters throughout in the impacted areas.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation

We’re told cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane were taken to nearby humane societies before their upcoming flight to New York on Oct. 4, after which they will be transported to one of eight shelters in Vermont, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada, to be put up for adoption.

BISSELL adds it is awarding grants to organizations that are taking in pets that were homeless prior to the hurricane and helping them find shelters, among other services.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube