Biden's pick to lead the FAA withdraws from nomination

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration is withdrawing his name from nomination due to "an onslaught of unfounded Republican attacks" on the nominee's service and experience, a White House official told CNN.

Phillip Washington's nomination was first announced by the White House last year, but has faced strong criticism from Republican lawmakers over a number of issues, including Washington's slim aviation credentials and his potential legal entanglements.

The White House respects Washington's decision to withdraw his name and praised his public service record and qualifications to lead the FAA, the official said.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation was scheduled to vote on Washington's nomination on Wednesday, but that vote was postponed. A Republican Senate aide told CNNafter the postponed vote that "he was pulled because they don't have the votes to report him out of committee."

Because Republicans remained unified in their opposition to Washington's prospective leadership, "his nomination is on life support," the aide said.