MSU officials to give update Sunday, classes scheduled to resume Monday

MSU Students at Memorial
Posted at 6:23 PM, Feb 18, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety announced Saturday that the next press briefing will take place Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, campus police said university officials will give an update on the preparations for resuming classes on Monday.

Classes, along with many athletic events, were canceled following Monday's deadly mass shooting on campus.

The update is at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Henry Center for Executive Development [3535 Forest Rd. in Lansing].

