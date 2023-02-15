Watch Now
Here’s how you can help those impacted by the MSU mass shooting

Posted at 11:06 AM, Feb 15, 2023
(WXYZ) — As the Michigan State University community is reeling after a deadly shooting on campus claimed the lives of Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson, and critically injured five others, people are looking for ways to help.

MSU shooting victims
Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

The Spartan Strong Fund is established through the university.

The university states that the fund is  “here to help address the immediate needs of students, faculty, and community members whose lives and livelihoods may have been impacted by an unexpected event or emergency.”

Click here to support the Spartan Strong Fund.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for one of the injured victims, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez.

You can donate to that here

