Protecting your mental health after tragedy

Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 10:03:47-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sports are back, classes have resumed, and things may start returning to something that feels like normal after the Michigan State University shooting, but Clare Portinga, the Vice President of Program at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids reminds us grief is unpredictable.

As we move forward-- many may still be struggling, or perhaps what happened is just starting to sink in.

Watch the above video for Portinga's advice on how to check in with loved ones— and yourself— and when to seek help.

