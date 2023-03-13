MSU implementing new security systems one month after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It has now been a full month since a gunman walked onto Michigan State's East Lansing campus and opened fire— killing three students, and critically injuring another five.

A month out, and the university has implemented a slew of new safety protocols to keep students and staff safe in the event of another active shooter on campus.

As of Monday, March 13, most buildings on campus will require a key card to get inside between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. each day.

MSU has also begun the process of installing locking systems within 1,300 classrooms on campus— giving professors the ability to lock down their space from inside when needed.

The university hopes to have these systems in place by the fall semester. They will review the possibility of adding these locking systems to other types of buildings and rooms in the near future.

Currently, first responders from MSU Public Safety and the East Lansing Fire Department have access to campus buildings int he event of an emergency.

The university is working to determine new methods of operation that would allow other law enforcement agencies similar access during emergencies.

On February 13, there were dozens of agencies from across the state that responded to campus in an effort to provide support.

While there are already roughly 2,000 closed circuit security cameras on the East Lansing campus, there are now plans to add more in the coming months— hoping to cover some of the current 'blind spots' on campus.

The massive network of cameras is not currently monitored in real-time, but that will soon change.

MSU Public Safety is in the process of creating a centralized security operations center in partnership with the East Lansing Police Department.

Once that is operational, there will be somebody monitoring the network of security cameras in real-time.

MSU already offers a voluntary 'active violence' training course, but plans to make it a requirement for all staff and students beginning the next academic year.

