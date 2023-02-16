Why local law enforcement responded to the shooting at MSU

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement personnel from all across the state drove to Lansing on Monday to help the people affected by the shooting at Michigan State University.

That includes two agencies from west Michigan.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Rapids Police Department, no one asked them to go, but they went without hesitation because they saw a need.

“You don't tackle an incident like this without mutual aid from other responding units,” said Dep. Chief Joseph Trigg.

He says GRPD sent a sergeant and seven officers from their special response unit to the tragedy.

“They assisted with evacuations, and also secure and buildings,” said Trigg. “There's tons of buildings on campus there, obviously.”

KCSO also sent six members of their tactical team.

“We all have our separate agencies, we have our separate cases that we work, but because of experience, we know that when a big call happens, a lot of resources are needed and we need a surge of resources as quick as possible to help out,” said Sgt. Eric Brunner.

Brunner explains in mass casualty situations, law enforcement takes an all hands on deck approach since it could make a difference for the people impacted.

“It does make things difficult communication wise, so any large scale incident is always going to be a very chaotic scene, but the goal is just to be there as a resource if needed because not all communities have access to different technologies, vehicles and specialty teams,” said Brunner.

He adds counties usually create a unified command to coordinate other services too, like fire and EMS. Law enforcement also frequently trains for various scenarios.

Most departments review active shooter incidents after investigations into them come out, trying to further improve their own response to an event like it.

“Depending on where the situation is, you're going to see your local police department respond and get there first, whosever area that is, and then your surrounding agencies are going to be the next wave that is in,” said Brunner. “Then, you're going to see outside of county resources start to come in and then as the situation progresses. It just continues to get built out from there.”

Both Brunner and Trigg hope something like the MSU shooting never happens in west Michigan, but say that if it does, they can count on other agencies to do the right thing and help out.

“You just kind of trust in your instincts start heading that way, because you can always turn around, right?” said Trigg.