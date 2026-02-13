Memorial planned to mark three years since on-campus shooting at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Today marks three years since a shooter opened fire on Michigan State University's campus and killed three students, injuring five others.

Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner, and Arielle Anderson lost their lives on the evening of Feb. 13, 2023 when a shooter attacked Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Classes are not in session today at MSU, but the campus is still open to support students and the community. Groups will also be participating in a day of service.

Tonight the community will gather for a bell ringing at Beaumont Tower at 8 p.m. The university says a live stream will be available here.

Also in the works this year, the university expects a permanent memorial on the northeast corner of campus to be open for the fall.

