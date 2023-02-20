March for Our Lives, MSU Board of Ed. to demand new gun legislation

LANSING, Mich. — March for Our Lives is scheduled to hold a news conference demanding new gun laws to be passed in the wake of the mass shootings that took place at Michigan State University (MSU) and Oxford High School.

The advocacy group will be joined by MSU Board of Education President Dr. Pamela L. Pugh.

Sen. Rosemary Bayer and representatives from the MEA, AFT Michigan, the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools (MiPASS), Black Lives Matter – Michigan, and One Love Global are expected to attend.

The news conference will be held at the John A. Hannah Building in Lansing.

Watch at 10:30 a.m.:

