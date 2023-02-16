Investigation, student condition updates expected from MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety will hold a briefing Thursday at 10 a.m., updating the public on the investigation into Monday's deadly shooting.

This will be the first update since Tuesday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined MSU President Teresa Woodruff and others to express their grief over the tragedy.

There, MSU Police and Public Safety identified the three students whose lives were lost and the man responsible.

Thursday, at a conference center off campus, we expect to hear where the investigation so far has lead them, plus an update on the 5 students fighting for their lives at Sparrow Health Hospital.

FOX 17 will be streaming the update live.

What we know:

Sometime after 8 p.m. Monday, Anthony Mcrae— a 43 year-old with no known ties to MSU— fired shots into crowds of students at both Berkey Hall and the MSU Student Union, killing Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner, wounding 5 others including Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, of Florida, and a 2020 graduate of Michigan's Hartland High School.

Family photos Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound that same night.

All 5 injured are still at Sparrow Health Hospital in critical condition.

Students who dropped everything and ran from Berkey Hall and The Student Union will be escorted by the FBI to pick up their belongings.

FOX 17/Gould

Memorials have been erected at multiple locations on campus, and at campuses across the country.

Mental health professionals from West Michigan suggest checking in with yourself and loved ones as the days go by.

If you are a student or community member in crisis or in need of someone to talk to about this incident, reach out:

Students: 517-355-8270, option 1

Community members: 517-346-8460