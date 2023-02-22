Gov. Whitmer to send tributes to 25 agencies who responded to MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to send tributes to more than two dozen first responders who assisted in mitigating last week’s tragedy at Michigan State University (MSU).
"I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions to keep people safe and save lives,” says Governor Whitmer. "Officers answered the call from hours away and put their lives on the line to secure campus and so many off-duty nurses and doctors showed up to Sparrow to volunteer that they had to turn people away. These Michiganders are the best of us and their heroism deserves recognition.”
The Michigan governor’s office says the following 25 law enforcement agencies, dispatchers and healthcare centers will receive tributes for their efforts to save lives on the night of Feb. 13:
Sparrow Hospital
Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch
Michigan State University Police
Michigan State Police
Mason Police Department
Williamston Police Department
Ingham County Sheriff Department
Leslie Police Department
East Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Township Police Department
Meridian Township Police Department
Eaton County Police Department
Livingston County Police Department
Clinton County Special Operations Team
Oakland County Police Department
Auburn Hills Police Department
East Lansing Fire Department
Lansing Fire Department
Lansing Township Fire Department
Meridian Township Fire Department
Williamston Fire Department
Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Department of Homeland Security
United States Marshalls
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
United States Border Patrol
“Together, we will support the MSU community and tackle gun violence, which is a top public safety and public health priority,” Whitmer adds. “I look forward to working with our first responders and health care professionals to pursue commonsense reform and save lives.”
READ MORE: Broadway cast members support MSU in YouTube video
READ MORE: Here’s how you can help those impacted by the MSU mass shooting