Gov. Whitmer to send tributes to 25 agencies who responded to MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to send tributes to more than two dozen first responders who assisted in mitigating last week’s tragedy at Michigan State University (MSU).

"I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions to keep people safe and save lives,” says Governor Whitmer. "Officers answered the call from hours away and put their lives on the line to secure campus and so many off-duty nurses and doctors showed up to Sparrow to volunteer that they had to turn people away. These Michiganders are the best of us and their heroism deserves recognition.”

The Michigan governor’s office says the following 25 law enforcement agencies, dispatchers and healthcare centers will receive tributes for their efforts to save lives on the night of Feb. 13:

Sparrow Hospital

Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch

Michigan State University Police

Michigan State Police

Mason Police Department

Williamston Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff Department

Leslie Police Department

East Lansing Police Department

Lansing Police Department

Lansing Township Police Department

Meridian Township Police Department

Eaton County Police Department

Livingston County Police Department

Clinton County Special Operations Team

Oakland County Police Department

Auburn Hills Police Department

East Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Township Fire Department

Meridian Township Fire Department

Williamston Fire Department

Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Department of Homeland Security

United States Marshalls

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

United States Border Patrol

“Together, we will support the MSU community and tackle gun violence, which is a top public safety and public health priority,” Whitmer adds. “I look forward to working with our first responders and health care professionals to pursue commonsense reform and save lives.”

