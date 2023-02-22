Broadway cast members support MSU in YouTube video

NEW YORK — Broadway cast members extended words of encouragement to Michigan State University (MSU) in a compilation video posted to YouTube Wednesday morning.

Cast members from multiple productions including Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar and more extended their condolences and support in response to last week’s tragedy.

“I just want to say go MSU, Spartan Strong,” says award-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. “In moments like this, we need our artists to be second responders. It's really important for us to come together as a community and use the tools that we have to amplify and tell our stories.”

The video received many responses from Spartans who voiced their gratitude for the messages delivered in the video.

“I’m the stage manager of Sweat at MSU,” one commenter wrote. “We were in the rehearsal when we had to go into lockdown. This means everything and more.”

Another wrote, “I am an MSU professor in international business law and sustainability. I am so touched by this kind of support for our students.”

READ MORE: Over 11,000 'Spartan Strong' shirts, clothing already sold to support victims, MSU fund

READ MORE: Here’s how you can help those impacted by the MSU mass shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube