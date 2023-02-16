Better Business Bureau: Helping MSU shooting victims, families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many people want to help victims and their families after Monday’s deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University.

However, the Better Business Bureau says that scammers often take advantage of tragedies to deceive donors.

Additionally, well-meaning individuals can set up campaigns, but may not be able to deliver on promised relief.

BBB Wise Giving Alliance and BBB in Western Michigan urge donors to give thoughtfully and avoid scammers.

Here are some tips:

Do your research first: Visit give.org to verify whether a national charity meets the BBB Standards for Charitable Accountability and find out how the organization plans to address immediate or long-term needs.

to verify whether a national charity meets the BBB Standards for Charitable Accountability and find out how the organization plans to address immediate or long-term needs. Crowdfunding: Some crowdfunding sites take precautions by carefully screening, vetting and managing postings; however, others do not. Review the site to learn ab out posting procedures, transaction fees, etc.

Permission to use photos: Organizations and crowdfunding postings raising money should get permission from the families to use victims’ names and photos. Do not assume there is an official connection.

Ask questions: Find out how the donations will help victims’ families and watch out for vague appeals that do not identify the intended use of the money raised.

New vs. established organizations: Long-standing charities more likely will have the means and experience to address the tragedy quickly, along with a track record that can be evaluated. A newly formed organization could mean well, but that doesn’t mean it is managed well.

Use caution online: Never click on links to unfamiliar charity websites in emails or text messages. These can take you to a lookalike website that could steal your personal information or download harmful malware onto your computer or mobile device. Additionally, do not assume charity recommendations on social media have been vetted.

Government registration: Most charities in Michigan must register with the Charitable Trust Section through the Attorney General’s office before soliciting charitable gifts. If an organization claims to be a charity and isn’t registered, that’s a red flag. However, just because an organization registers with the AG’s office, that does not mean the government recommends or endorses the charity.

Advocacy organizations: Tragedies involving gun violence can also generate requests from various advocacy organizations that address gun use. Donors can support these efforts as well, but be aware that some of these advocacy groups are not tax-exempt as charities.

Tax deductibility: Contributions that are donor-restricted to help a specific individual or family are not deductible as charitable donations in the United States, even if the recipient organization is a charity.

To report a scam site, suspicious message or fraudulent fundraiser, click here.

