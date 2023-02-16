2020 Hartland High School graduate among the five injured in Michigan State University shootings

(WXYZ) — In the wake of the horrific Michigan State University shooting on Feb. 13, more details are emerging about the five injured students. One of them is a 2020 Hartland High School graduate.

In an official statement to 7 Action News, Superintendent Chuck Hughes wrote:

The MSU Shooting Tragedy Affects our EAGLE Family: Yesterday, I shared that a 2020 Hartland graduate was critically wounded at MSU. I do not have permission to share details at this time. I do ask that you respect the family and their privacy, giving them time to work through this tragedy. As EAGLES we are here to serve the family in any capacity that we can when it is appropriate to do so. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

Due to privacy reasons, the name and additional details of the former Hartland High School student are being held.

Meanwhile, Guadalupe Huapilla Perez is another student being treated at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

The Junior, majoring in Hospitality, remains in critical condition along with the four other victims. That's according to the latest MSU Police and Public Safety tweet.

The director of Multicultural Business affairs at MSU, Ed Tille, says he and the Spartan family are praying for Guadalupe to pull through.

"We love her, she is truly part of this campus community and, like I said, it's truly a Spartan family and we will be together. We have a lot to process, but there is a lot of healing to be done, and she is someone we are all thinking of and keeping in the forefront of our thoughts," said Tille.

Guadalupe's sister Selena has also established a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses. As of Feb. 15, over quarter-million dollars have been raised.

In the post, Selena also writes they are a migrant family from South Florida and she traveled to Michigan to be with Guadalupe.

In the coming days, the 7 Action News team will continue talking to the community and those impacted by the MSU tragedy.

In the meantime, here is Guadalupe's GoFundMe page.

