Will your package be delayed? Check the deadlines here!

For many of us, we're not waiting for Santa's sleigh this year so much as we're looking for a stack of boxes by the front door.

With a flurry of gifts going in and out right now delivery services are trying to beat the clock and get presents to their final destination in time for the holidays.

For USPS

If you're using ground shipping — they recommend getting your gift in the mail today to make sure it arrives by the 24th.

You have until tomorrow, December 19 if you're sending First-Class Mail and Priority Mail.

For UPS

The gifts need to be sent by December 19 for 3 Day Select.

Friday, December 20 for 2nd Day Air

Monday, December 23 FOR Next Day Air

There is no UPS pickup or delivery service on Christmas Day

For FEDEX

The Express Saver Option deadline is tomorrow but there are also next-day options and the same-day available.

According to CNN - amazon was preparing to hire 250,000 transportation and warehouse workers to prepare for the volume of shipping.

And the National Retail Federation is expecting holiday spending to increase by about 3.5% to hit a new record of $989 Billion this year.

Be ready to pay up for the next day options— The price goes up and up the larger the package is and the faster you need it to get to where it is going.

Remember — these dates are recommended, and crews will do their best, but there may still be delays.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube