West Michigan spellers tie for 100th in Scripps National Spelling Bee

NATIONAL HARBOR, Michigan — In its 100th year of competition, West Michigan spellers Elliott Covelle and Josiah Loehrke both tied for 100th place in the National Spelling Bee before being eliminated ahead of the quarterfinal round.

St. Joseph speller Ishika Dirisala also breezed through the first two rounds before being eliminated after the third round.

According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee rulebook, the round three test is a written test divided into a spelling and a vocabulary section. Spellers will then write their responses, receiving a maximum of 35 points for each correct answer. The 100 top performers on the third-round test will qualify for the quarterfinal round.

Elliott correctly spelled the word "colluctation" and properly identified the definition of "gaggle."

Josiah correctly spelled "Mirach" and properly identified the word "grotto," which is a hollow place that forms a natural shelter, often on the side of a hill.

Sanvi Mandvekar of Waterford, Michigan, is the only Michigan speller still in competition.

A big C-O-N-G-R-A-T-S to these amazing spellers!

