West Michigan mom launches Shame Free Collective to fight food insecurity without stigma

LOWELL, Mich — A West Michigan mom is turning her own experience with food insecurity into a growing movement — one little pantry at a time.

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Alyssa Curtis founded the Shame Free Collective, a nonprofit operating a network of free neighborhood pantries stocked with food, hygiene items, and baby care essentials across West Michigan. The effort began right outside her Lowell home, where she converted a farm stand into a free pantry after SNAP benefits were cut.

"So often when people need support, whether it's food or hygiene essentials or baby care, there's shame surrounding asking for help," Curtis said. "By creating just direct access in our front yards, it removes the shame and the barriers and the questions that often come with accessing help."

Curtis said her own upbringing shaped the mission.

"I grew up being fed from a food bank, and I know the quality," she said. "I wanted to make food accessible that gives dignity to people."

Courtesy: Alyssa Curtis

The pantries operate on a simple principle.

"The idea is like, take what you need, leave what you can, so it's neighbors helping neighbors," Curtis said. "It really creates like a beautiful community hub."

Curtis said she prioritizes keeping practical, ready-to-use items on hand.

Courtesy: Alyssa Curtis

"I love to keep food accessible that's like microwave ready," she explained. "We go through a lot, a lot, a lot of snacks."

"It's important to make food accessible for people to not feel alone," she said.

The community is joining in on the effort to give back. Donations from friends and neighbors now overflow into her garage, with delivery drivers dropping off packages daily.

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This winter, Curtis and her husband began building and installing the small pantries at locations throughout West Michigan.

"The response was incredibly overwhelming, that so many people want to be a part of the solution, and so by building a little pantry for their front yard, they all of a sudden were able to be a part," she said.

As of the latest count, 19 of the little pantries are in place — and more are on the way.

Curtis hopes the network continues to expand.

"I would love one in every neighborhood across Michigan," she said. "From my experience having a pantry, the community really honors it and appreciates it. It feels like a sense of hope when they drive by."

To learn more about the Shame Free Collective and little pantry locations, click here.

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