Volunteers needed for adaptive sports, clinics, and more

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Adaptive recreation is all over the City of Kentwood— and they need your help!

It takes about 80 people to support the programs.

Anthony Norkus/City of Kentwood Kentwood volunteers helping with Adaptive Downhill Skiing

In return, you'll build connections and a sense of community with those you've helped while directly impacting the city's inclusivity efforts.

City of Kentwood Kentwood volunteers help with Grip-Assist and Versa Paddle

The Kentwood team welcomed me in and helped me grow and expand my comfort level,” volunteer, Brandon Douglas told FOX 17. “I know volunteering impacts the participants more than I'll ever know, but it has also made me a better person and is the most rewarding thing I do in life."

City of Kentwood Adaptive recreation program helps people experience archery/ using a crossbow

Volunteers don't need experience, and opportunities happen throughout the year, including sports, clinics, a 5K, and many more.

You can sign up on the city's website.