U of M munchies for the Orange Bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2-ranked University of Michigan will face No. 3 Georgia on Friday, Dec. 31 at the Capitol One Orange Bowl Game in Miami, Fla.

We've got some on-theme recipes that will feed a crowd and keep the cook OUT of the kitchen and watching the game!

Grace Derocha, registered dietitian and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has a healthy, hearty slow-cooker stew and a drink that's sure to please all of your family and friends. Go Blue!

Orange and Peach Punch

Ingredients

1 liter (diet) ginger ale soda or (diet)lemon-lime soda or ginger kombucha - or play with a combination of these options



2 cans peach nectar



4 cups orange juice



1 orange sliced into rounds or slices



1 peach cored and thinly sliced



Optional – add vodka

Instructions

1. Add all ingredients into punch bowl or pitcher. Stir until well combined. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Slow Cooker Maize (and Blue) Corn Chowder

Ingredients

14 ears fresh yellow corn, divided or 10 cups of frozen yellow corn kernels



2 ½ cups chicken stock or vegetable stock



2 medium-size russet potatoes (about 1 ½ lb.), peeled and chopped



1 small yellow onion, chopped



4 thyme sprigs



3 garlic cloves, smashed



2 tsp. kosher salt



1 tsp. black pepper



4 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled



½ cup finely chopped red onion or one very small red onion



2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives



2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)



1 cup heavy cream

Instructions