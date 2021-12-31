U of M munchies for the Orange Bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2-ranked University of Michigan will face No. 3 Georgia on Friday, Dec. 31 at the Capitol One Orange Bowl Game in Miami, Fla.
We've got some on-theme recipes that will feed a crowd and keep the cook OUT of the kitchen and watching the game!
Grace Derocha, registered dietitian and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has a healthy, hearty slow-cooker stew and a drink that's sure to please all of your family and friends. Go Blue!
Orange and Peach Punch
Ingredients
- 1 liter (diet) ginger ale soda or (diet)lemon-lime soda or ginger kombucha - or play with a combination of these options
- 2 cans peach nectar
- 4 cups orange juice
- 1 orange sliced into rounds or slices
- 1 peach cored and thinly sliced
- Optional – add vodka
Instructions
1. Add all ingredients into punch bowl or pitcher. Stir until well combined. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Slow Cooker Maize (and Blue) Corn Chowder
Ingredients
- 14 ears fresh yellow corn, divided or 10 cups of frozen yellow corn kernels
- 2 ½ cups chicken stock or vegetable stock
- 2 medium-size russet potatoes (about 1 ½ lb.), peeled and chopped
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 4 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
- ½ cup finely chopped red onion or one very small red onion
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)
- 1 cup heavy cream
Instructions
- Cut corn kernels from cobs using a sharp knife. Reserve 1-cup corn kernels. Place remaining corn kernels in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add stock, potatoes, yellow onion, thyme sprigs, garlic, salt, and pepper to slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on Low until potatoes are very tender and chowder has thickened slightly, about 6 hours.
- Meanwhile, stir together reserved 1-cup corn kernels, bacon, red onion, chives, and lime juice in a small bowl. Chill until ready to serve, up to 6 hours ahead.
- Remove half of chowder, and set aside. Process remaining chowder in slow cooker using an immersion blender until smooth. (Or transfer half of chowder to a blender, and remove centerpiece of blender lid to allow steam to escape. Secure lid; place a clean towel over opening in lid, and process until smooth.)
- Stir together reserved and pureed chowder in slow cooker. Stir in heavy cream.
- Serve hot with prepared corn and bacon garnish. Optional to serve with blue corn tortilla chips. Enjoy!